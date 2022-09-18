India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 216.56 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.56 Cr (2,16,56,54,766) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.08 Cr (4,08,08,126) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,819 2nd Dose 1,01,13,327 Precaution Dose 69,34,370 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,36,046 2nd Dose 1,77,09,838 Precaution Dose 1,34,90,993 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,08,08,126 2nd Dose 3,12,33,866 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,18,66,382 2nd Dose 5,28,30,896 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,10,57,294 2nd Dose 51,49,36,182 Precaution Dose 8,47,55,472 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,90,095 2nd Dose 19,67,56,045 Precaution Dose 4,44,01,667 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,41,282 2nd Dose 12,30,06,511 Precaution Dose 4,52,71,555 Precaution Dose 19,48,54,057 Total 2,16,56,54,766

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 47,922. Active cases now constitute 0.11% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 4,555 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,57,929.

5,664 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,89,228 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.15 Cr (89,15,77,185) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.79% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.96%.