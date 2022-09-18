National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 216.56 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.56 Cr (2,16,56,54,766) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.08 Cr (4,08,08,126) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,819
2nd Dose 1,01,13,327
Precaution Dose 69,34,370
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,36,046
2nd Dose 1,77,09,838
Precaution Dose 1,34,90,993
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,08,08,126
2nd Dose 3,12,33,866
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,18,66,382
2nd Dose 5,28,30,896
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,10,57,294
2nd Dose 51,49,36,182
Precaution Dose 8,47,55,472
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,90,095
2nd Dose 19,67,56,045
Precaution Dose 4,44,01,667
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,41,282
2nd Dose 12,30,06,511
Precaution Dose 4,52,71,555
Precaution Dose 19,48,54,057
Total 2,16,56,54,766

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 47,922. Active cases now constitute 0.11% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image002R0QR.jpg

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 4,555 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,57,929.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image003TPRA.jpg

 

5,664 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image00489VY.jpg

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,89,228 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.15 Cr (89,15,77,185) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.79% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.96%.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image005NXKJ.jpg

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.