India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 216.17 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.17 Cr (2,16,17,78,020) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.07 Cr (4,07,62,662) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10414755
2nd Dose 10112811
Precaution Dose 6916540
FLWs 1st Dose 18435914
2nd Dose 17709147
Precaution Dose 13458731
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40762662
2nd Dose 31147130
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61848557
2nd Dose 52789873
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561020823
2nd Dose 514784961
Precaution Dose 82630704
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203983084
2nd Dose 196722401
Precaution Dose 43563390
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127636710
2nd Dose 122983279
Precaution Dose 44856548
Precaution Dose 19,14,25,913
Total 2,16,17,78,020

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 46,748. Active cases now constitute 0.1% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 5,916 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,47,756.

6,298 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,33,964 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.09 Cr (89,09,47,646) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.70% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.89%.

 

