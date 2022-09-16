India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 216.17 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.17 Cr (2,16,17,78,020) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.07 Cr (4,07,62,662) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10414755 2nd Dose 10112811 Precaution Dose 6916540 FLWs 1st Dose 18435914 2nd Dose 17709147 Precaution Dose 13458731 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40762662 2nd Dose 31147130 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61848557 2nd Dose 52789873 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561020823 2nd Dose 514784961 Precaution Dose 82630704 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203983084 2nd Dose 196722401 Precaution Dose 43563390 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127636710 2nd Dose 122983279 Precaution Dose 44856548 Precaution Dose 19,14,25,913 Total 2,16,17,78,020

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 46,748. Active cases now constitute 0.1% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 5,916 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,47,756.

6,298 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,33,964 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.09 Cr (89,09,47,646) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.70% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.89%.