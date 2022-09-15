National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 215.98 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 215.98 Cr (2,15,98,16,124) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.07 Cr (4,07,27,863) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10414724
2nd Dose 10112587
Precaution Dose 6906878
FLWs 1st Dose 18435862
2nd Dose 17708630
Precaution Dose 13441086
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40727863
2nd Dose 31069455
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61830995
2nd Dose 52749084
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560997467
2nd Dose 514679713
Precaution Dose 81649999
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203978989
2nd Dose 196700030
Precaution Dose 43166582
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127633347
2nd Dose 122964430
Precaution Dose 44648403
Precaution Dose 18,98,12,948
Total 2,15,98,16,124

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 46,389. Active cases now constitute 0.1% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 5,748 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,41,840.

 

6,422 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,14,692 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.06 Cr (89,06,13,782) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.71% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.04%.

 

