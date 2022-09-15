India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 215.98 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 215.98 Cr (2,15,98,16,124) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.07 Cr (4,07,27,863) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10414724 2nd Dose 10112587 Precaution Dose 6906878 FLWs 1st Dose 18435862 2nd Dose 17708630 Precaution Dose 13441086 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40727863 2nd Dose 31069455 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61830995 2nd Dose 52749084 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560997467 2nd Dose 514679713 Precaution Dose 81649999 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203978989 2nd Dose 196700030 Precaution Dose 43166582 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127633347 2nd Dose 122964430 Precaution Dose 44648403 Precaution Dose 18,98,12,948 Total 2,15,98,16,124

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 46,389. Active cases now constitute 0.1% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 5,748 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,41,840.

6,422 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,14,692 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.06 Cr (89,06,13,782) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.71% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.04%.