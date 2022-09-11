India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 214.95 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 214.95 Cr (2,14,95,36,744) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.06 Cr (4,06,23,700) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10414505 2nd Dose 10110733 Precaution Dose 6866692 FLWs 1st Dose 18435535 2nd Dose 17705582 Precaution Dose 13363109 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40623700 2nd Dose 30842436 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61792113 2nd Dose 52644732 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560884572 2nd Dose 514242591 Precaution Dose 76102563 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203958218 2nd Dose 196586758 Precaution Dose 40869173 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127620265 2nd Dose 122891258 Precaution Dose 43582209 Precaution Dose 18,07,83,746 Total 2,14,95,36,744

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 47,945. Active cases now constitute 0.11% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 5,970 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,19,264.

5,076 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,20,784 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.94 Cr (88,94,08,426) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.72% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.58%.