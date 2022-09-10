India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 214.77 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 214.77 Cr (2,14,77,55,021) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.06 Cr (4,06,01,437) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,472 2nd Dose 1,01,10,503 Precaution Dose 68,59,235 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,35,458 2nd Dose 1,77,05,236 Precaution Dose 1,33,48,786 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,06,01,437 2nd Dose 3,07,95,192 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,17,82,129 2nd Dose 5,26,20,307 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,08,63,050 2nd Dose 51,41,60,426 Precaution Dose 7,51,63,460 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,54,727 2nd Dose 19,65,68,391 Precaution Dose 4,04,79,029 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,17,981 2nd Dose 12,28,78,031 Precaution Dose 4,33,97,171 Precaution Dose 17,92,47,681 Total 2,14,77,55,021

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 48,850. Active cases now constitute 0.11% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.70%. 6,322 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,13,294.

5,554 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,76,855 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.90 Cr (88,90,87,642) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.80% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.47%.