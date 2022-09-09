India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 214.55 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 214.55 Cr (2,14,55,91,100) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.05 Cr (4,05,72,997) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,444 2nd Dose 1,01,10,279 Precaution Dose 68,50,832 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,35,400 2nd Dose 1,77,04,855 Precaution Dose 1,33,31,599 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,05,72,997 2nd Dose 3,07,43,435 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,17,73,053 2nd Dose 5,25,95,856 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,08,41,013 2nd Dose 51,40,79,594 Precaution Dose 7,40,08,588 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,50,639 2nd Dose 19,65,50,167 Precaution Dose 3,99,77,073 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,15,414 2nd Dose 12,28,65,164 Precaution Dose 4,31,70,698 Precaution Dose 17,73,38,790 Total 2,14,55,91,100

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 49,636. Active cases now constitute 0.11% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.70%. 6,768 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,06,972.

6,093 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,16,504 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.87 Cr (88,87,10,787) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.88% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.93%.