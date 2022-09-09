National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 214.55 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 214.55 Cr (2,14,55,91,100) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.05 Cr (4,05,72,997) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,444
2nd Dose 1,01,10,279
Precaution Dose 68,50,832
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,35,400
2nd Dose 1,77,04,855
Precaution Dose 1,33,31,599
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,05,72,997
2nd Dose 3,07,43,435
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,17,73,053
2nd Dose 5,25,95,856
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,08,41,013
2nd Dose 51,40,79,594
Precaution Dose 7,40,08,588
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,50,639
2nd Dose 19,65,50,167
Precaution Dose 3,99,77,073
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,15,414
2nd Dose 12,28,65,164
Precaution Dose 4,31,70,698
Precaution Dose 17,73,38,790
Total 2,14,55,91,100

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 49,636. Active cases now constitute 0.11% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.70%. 6,768 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,06,972.

6,093 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,16,504 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.87 Cr (88,87,10,787) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.88% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.93%.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.