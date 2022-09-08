India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 214.27 Cr

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 214.27 Cr (2,14,27,81,911) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.05 Cr (4,05,38,183) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,402 2nd Dose 1,01,09,751 Precaution Dose 68,40,293 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,35,310 2nd Dose 1,77,04,354 Precaution Dose 1,33,11,983 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,05,38,183 2nd Dose 3,06,48,440 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,17,56,679 2nd Dose 5,25,47,031 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,08,12,040 2nd Dose 51,39,48,941 Precaution Dose 7,25,51,309 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,45,744 2nd Dose 19,65,22,805 Precaution Dose 3,93,72,398 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,11,859 2nd Dose 12,28,42,685 Precaution Dose 4,28,67,704 Precaution Dose 17,49,43,687 Total 2,14,27,81,911

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 50,342. Active cases now constitute 0.11% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.70%. 6,614 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,00,204.