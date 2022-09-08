India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 214.27 Cr

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 214.27 Cr (2,14,27,81,911) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.05 Cr (4,05,38,183) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
|Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
|HCWs
|1st Dose
|1,04,14,402
|2nd Dose
|1,01,09,751
|Precaution Dose
|68,40,293
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|1,84,35,310
|2nd Dose
|1,77,04,354
|Precaution Dose
|1,33,11,983
|Age Group 12-14 years
|1st Dose
|4,05,38,183
|2nd Dose
|3,06,48,440
|Age Group 15-18 years
|1st Dose
|6,17,56,679
|2nd Dose
|5,25,47,031
|Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|56,08,12,040
|2nd Dose
|51,39,48,941
|Precaution Dose
|7,25,51,309
|Age Group 45-59 years
|1st Dose
|20,39,45,744
|2nd Dose
|19,65,22,805
|Precaution Dose
|3,93,72,398
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|12,76,11,859
|2nd Dose
|12,28,42,685
|Precaution Dose
|4,28,67,704
|Precaution Dose
|17,49,43,687
|Total
|2,14,27,81,911
India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 50,342. Active cases now constitute 0.11% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.70%. 6,614 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,00,204.