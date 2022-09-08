National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 214.27 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 214.27 Cr (2,14,27,81,911) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.05 Cr (4,05,38,183) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,402
2nd Dose 1,01,09,751
Precaution Dose 68,40,293
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,35,310
2nd Dose 1,77,04,354
Precaution Dose 1,33,11,983
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,05,38,183
2nd Dose 3,06,48,440
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,17,56,679
2nd Dose 5,25,47,031
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,08,12,040
2nd Dose 51,39,48,941
Precaution Dose 7,25,51,309
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,45,744
2nd Dose 19,65,22,805
Precaution Dose 3,93,72,398
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,11,859
2nd Dose 12,28,42,685
Precaution Dose 4,28,67,704
Precaution Dose 17,49,43,687
Total 2,14,27,81,911

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 50,342. Active cases now constitute 0.11% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.70%. 6,614 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,00,204.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.