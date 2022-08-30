India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 212.17 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 212.17 Cr (2,12,17,41,962) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,82,59,616 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.02 Cr (4,02,97,401) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,035 2nd Dose 1,01,06,182 Precaution Dose 67,44,740 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,34,498 2nd Dose 1,76,97,994 Precaution Dose 1,31,25,487 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,02,97,401 2nd Dose 3,01,51,543 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,16,68,065 2nd Dose 5,23,02,924 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,05,63,284 2nd Dose 51,29,90,425 Precaution Dose 6,15,11,694 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,99,602 2nd Dose 19,62,93,873 Precaution Dose 3,46,09,097 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,77,402 2nd Dose 12,26,94,934 Precaution Dose 4,06,58,782 Precaution Dose 15,66,49,800 Total 2,12,17,41,962

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 65,732. Active cases now constitute 0.15% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.66%. 22,031 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,38,25,024.

5,439 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,20,418 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.55 Cr (88,55,28,970) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.64% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.70%.