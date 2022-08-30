National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 212.17 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 212.17 Cr (2,12,17,41,962) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,82,59,616 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.02 Cr (4,02,97,401) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,035
2nd Dose 1,01,06,182
Precaution Dose 67,44,740
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,34,498
2nd Dose 1,76,97,994
Precaution Dose 1,31,25,487
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,02,97,401
2nd Dose 3,01,51,543
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,16,68,065
2nd Dose 5,23,02,924
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,05,63,284
2nd Dose 51,29,90,425
Precaution Dose 6,15,11,694
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,99,602
2nd Dose 19,62,93,873
Precaution Dose 3,46,09,097
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,77,402
2nd Dose 12,26,94,934
Precaution Dose 4,06,58,782
Precaution Dose 15,66,49,800
Total 2,12,17,41,962

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 65,732. Active cases now constitute 0.15% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.66%. 22,031 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,38,25,024.

 

5,439 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,20,418 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.55 Cr (88,55,28,970) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.64% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.70%.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.