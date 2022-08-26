India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 211.13 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 211.13 Cr (2,11,13,94,639) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,81,13,254 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.01 Cr (4,01,69,223) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,853 2nd Dose 1,01,04,793 Precaution Dose 66,99,375 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,34,179 2nd Dose 1,76,95,262 Precaution Dose 1,30,35,160 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,01,69,223 2nd Dose 2,99,28,856 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,16,23,068 2nd Dose 5,21,87,960 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,04,30,223 2nd Dose 51,25,30,807 Precaution Dose 5,61,13,465 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,73,798 2nd Dose 19,61,90,171 Precaution Dose 3,22,02,987 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,61,958 2nd Dose 12,26,28,000 Precaution Dose 3,95,71,501 Precaution Dose 14,76,22,488 Total 2,11,13,94,639

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 90,707. Active cases now constitute 0.20% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.61%. 13,528 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,37,70,913.

10,256 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,22,322 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.43 Cr (88,43,39,045) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.02% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.43%.