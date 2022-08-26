National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 211.13 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 211.13 Cr (2,11,13,94,639) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,81,13,254 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.01 Cr (4,01,69,223) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,853
2nd Dose 1,01,04,793
Precaution Dose 66,99,375
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,34,179
2nd Dose 1,76,95,262
Precaution Dose 1,30,35,160
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,01,69,223
2nd Dose 2,99,28,856
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,16,23,068
2nd Dose 5,21,87,960
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,04,30,223
2nd Dose 51,25,30,807
Precaution Dose 5,61,13,465
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,73,798
2nd Dose 19,61,90,171
Precaution Dose 3,22,02,987
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,61,958
2nd Dose 12,26,28,000
Precaution Dose 3,95,71,501
Precaution Dose 14,76,22,488
Total 2,11,13,94,639

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 90,707. Active cases now constitute 0.20% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.61%. 13,528 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,37,70,913.

 

10,256 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,22,322 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.43 Cr (88,43,39,045) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.02% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.43%.

 

