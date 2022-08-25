National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 210.82 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 210.82 Cr (2,10,82,34,347) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,80,58,526 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.01 Cr (4,01,07,033) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,790
2nd Dose 1,01,04,153
Precaution Dose 66,84,832
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,34,055
2nd Dose 1,76,94,313
Precaution Dose 1,30,06,394
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,01,07,033
2nd Dose 2,98,06,571
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,16,00,571
2nd Dose 5,21,16,541
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,03,88,477
2nd Dose 51,23,48,736
Precaution Dose 5,45,72,410
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,65,948
2nd Dose 19,61,49,111
Precaution Dose 3,15,33,848
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,57,148
2nd Dose 12,26,00,140
Precaution Dose 3,92,50,276
Precaution Dose 14,50,47,760
Total 2,10,82,34,347

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 94,047. Active cases now constitute 0.21% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.60%. 13,084 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,37,57,385.

 

10,725 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,92,837 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.39 Cr (88,39,16,723) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.20% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.73%.

 

