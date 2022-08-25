India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 210.82 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 210.82 Cr (2,10,82,34,347) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,80,58,526 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.01 Cr (4,01,07,033) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,790 2nd Dose 1,01,04,153 Precaution Dose 66,84,832 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,34,055 2nd Dose 1,76,94,313 Precaution Dose 1,30,06,394 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,01,07,033 2nd Dose 2,98,06,571 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,16,00,571 2nd Dose 5,21,16,541 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,03,88,477 2nd Dose 51,23,48,736 Precaution Dose 5,45,72,410 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,65,948 2nd Dose 19,61,49,111 Precaution Dose 3,15,33,848 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,57,148 2nd Dose 12,26,00,140 Precaution Dose 3,92,50,276 Precaution Dose 14,50,47,760 Total 2,10,82,34,347

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 94,047. Active cases now constitute 0.21% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.60%. 13,084 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,37,57,385.

10,725 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,92,837 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.39 Cr (88,39,16,723) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.20% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.73%.