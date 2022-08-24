India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 210.58 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 210.58 Cr (2,10,58,83,682) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,80,21,928 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4 Cr (4,00,65,627) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,715 2nd Dose 1,01,03,610 Precaution Dose 66,72,817 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,33,941 2nd Dose 1,76,93,393 Precaution Dose 1,29,79,040 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,00,65,627 2nd Dose 2,97,32,609 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,15,86,402 2nd Dose 5,20,79,088 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,03,54,273 2nd Dose 51,22,16,123 Precaution Dose 5,34,34,395 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,59,319 2nd Dose 19,61,17,017 Precaution Dose 3,09,86,699 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,52,876 2nd Dose 12,25,79,284 Precaution Dose 3,90,23,454 Precaution Dose 14,30,96,405 Total 2,10,58,83,682

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 96,442. Active cases now constitute 0.22% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.59%. 10,677 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,37,44,301.

10,649 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,07,096 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.35 Cr (88,35,23,886) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.32% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.62%.