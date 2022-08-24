National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 210.58 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 210.58 Cr (2,10,58,83,682) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,80,21,928 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4 Cr (4,00,65,627) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,715
2nd Dose 1,01,03,610
Precaution Dose 66,72,817
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,33,941
2nd Dose 1,76,93,393
Precaution Dose 1,29,79,040
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,00,65,627
2nd Dose 2,97,32,609
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,15,86,402
2nd Dose 5,20,79,088
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,03,54,273
2nd Dose 51,22,16,123
Precaution Dose 5,34,34,395
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,59,319
2nd Dose 19,61,17,017
Precaution Dose 3,09,86,699
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,52,876
2nd Dose 12,25,79,284
Precaution Dose 3,90,23,454
Precaution Dose 14,30,96,405
Total 2,10,58,83,682

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 96,442. Active cases now constitute 0.22% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.59%. 10,677 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,37,44,301.

 

10,649 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,07,096 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.35 Cr (88,35,23,886) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.32% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.62%.

