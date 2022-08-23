India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 210.31 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 210.31 Cr (2,10,31,65,703) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,79,87,316 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4 Cr (4,00,16,064) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,654 2nd Dose 1,01,03,182 Precaution Dose 66,59,587 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,33,829 2nd Dose 1,76,92,514 Precaution Dose 1,29,48,549 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,00,16,064 2nd Dose 2,96,52,329 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,15,71,287 2nd Dose 5,20,39,860 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,03,21,146 2nd Dose 51,20,83,951 Precaution Dose 5,20,88,092 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,53,235 2nd Dose 19,60,85,623 Precaution Dose 3,03,26,336 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,48,856 2nd Dose 12,25,59,307 Precaution Dose 3,87,68,302 Precaution Dose 14,07,90,866 Total 2,10,31,65,703

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 96,506. Active cases now constitute 0.22% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.59%. 9,680 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,37,33,624.

8,586 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,91,281 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.31 Cr (88,31,16,790) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.31% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.19%.