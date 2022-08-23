National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 210.31 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 210.31 Cr (2,10,31,65,703) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,79,87,316 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4 Cr (4,00,16,064) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,654
2nd Dose 1,01,03,182
Precaution Dose 66,59,587
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,33,829
2nd Dose 1,76,92,514
Precaution Dose 1,29,48,549
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,00,16,064
2nd Dose 2,96,52,329
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,15,71,287
2nd Dose 5,20,39,860
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,03,21,146
2nd Dose 51,20,83,951
Precaution Dose 5,20,88,092
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,53,235
2nd Dose 19,60,85,623
Precaution Dose 3,03,26,336
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,48,856
2nd Dose 12,25,59,307
Precaution Dose 3,87,68,302
Precaution Dose 14,07,90,866
Total 2,10,31,65,703

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 96,506. Active cases now constitute 0.22% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.59%. 9,680 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,37,33,624.

 

8,586 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,91,281 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.31 Cr (88,31,16,790) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.31% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.19%.

 

