India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 210.02 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 210.02 Cr (2,10,02,40,361) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,79,49,087 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.99 Cr (3,99,77,431) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,598 2nd Dose 1,01,02,733 Precaution Dose 66,46,146 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,33,710 2nd Dose 1,76,91,533 Precaution Dose 1,29,17,588 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,99,77,431 2nd Dose 2,95,80,886 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,15,56,598 2nd Dose 5,19,96,985 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,02,88,465 2nd Dose 51,19,50,676 Precaution Dose 5,06,17,295 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,47,488 2nd Dose 19,60,55,014 Precaution Dose 2,95,93,835 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,45,204 2nd Dose 12,25,39,816 Precaution Dose 3,84,85,360 Precaution Dose 13,82,60,224 Total 2,10,02,40,361

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 97,648. Active cases now constitute 0.22% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.59%. 11,726 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,37,23,944.

9,531 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,29,546 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.27 Cr (88,27,25,509) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.59% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.15%.