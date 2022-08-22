National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 210.02 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 210.02 Cr (2,10,02,40,361) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,79,49,087 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.99 Cr (3,99,77,431) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,598
2nd Dose 1,01,02,733
Precaution Dose 66,46,146
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,33,710
2nd Dose 1,76,91,533
Precaution Dose 1,29,17,588
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,99,77,431
2nd Dose 2,95,80,886
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,15,56,598
2nd Dose 5,19,96,985
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,02,88,465
2nd Dose 51,19,50,676
Precaution Dose 5,06,17,295
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,47,488
2nd Dose 19,60,55,014
Precaution Dose 2,95,93,835
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,45,204
2nd Dose 12,25,39,816
Precaution Dose 3,84,85,360
Precaution Dose 13,82,60,224
Total 2,10,02,40,361

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 97,648. Active cases now constitute 0.22% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.59%. 11,726 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,37,23,944.

 

9,531 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,29,546 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.27 Cr (88,27,25,509) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.59% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.15%.

