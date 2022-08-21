India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 209.67 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 209.67 Cr (2,09,67,06,895) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,79,10,768 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.99 Cr (3,99,63,095) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,482 2nd Dose 1,01,01,213 Precaution Dose 66,28,428 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,33,548 2nd Dose 1,76,89,337 Precaution Dose 1,28,87,268 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,99,63,095 2nd Dose 2,95,41,164 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,15,49,637 2nd Dose 5,19,65,784 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,02,29,308 2nd Dose 51,17,12,861 Precaution Dose 4,88,63,304 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,32,371 2nd Dose 19,59,76,277 Precaution Dose 2,88,06,009 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,36,219 2nd Dose 12,24,87,720 Precaution Dose 3,80,89,870 Precaution Dose 13,52,74,879 Total 2,09,67,06,895

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 99,879. Active cases now constitute 0.23% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.59%. 12,783 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,37,12,218.

11,539 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,07,680 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.24 Cr (88,24,95,963) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.88% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.75%.