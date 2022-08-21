National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 209.67 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 209.67 Cr (2,09,67,06,895) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,79,10,768 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.99 Cr (3,99,63,095) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

 

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,482
2nd Dose 1,01,01,213
Precaution Dose 66,28,428
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,33,548
2nd Dose 1,76,89,337
Precaution Dose 1,28,87,268
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,99,63,095
2nd Dose 2,95,41,164
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,15,49,637
2nd Dose 5,19,65,784
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,02,29,308
2nd Dose 51,17,12,861
Precaution Dose 4,88,63,304
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,32,371
2nd Dose 19,59,76,277
Precaution Dose 2,88,06,009
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,36,219
2nd Dose 12,24,87,720
Precaution Dose 3,80,89,870
Precaution Dose 13,52,74,879
Total 2,09,67,06,895

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 99,879. Active cases now constitute 0.23% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image002QXJO.jpg

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.59%. 12,783 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,37,12,218.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image003P452.jpg

 

11,539 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004FJQ3.jpg

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,07,680 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.24 Cr (88,24,95,963) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.88% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.75%.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image005CWNB.jpg

