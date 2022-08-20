India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 209.40 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 209.40 Cr (2,09,40,48,140) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,78,34,092 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.99 Cr (3,99,22,101) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,413 2nd Dose 1,01,00,868 Precaution Dose 66,15,955 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,33,464 2nd Dose 1,76,88,704 Precaution Dose 1,28,61,388 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,99,22,101 2nd Dose 2,94,71,525 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,15,36,693 2nd Dose 5,19,25,571 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,01,95,227 2nd Dose 51,15,83,746 Precaution Dose 4,75,13,724 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,25,961 2nd Dose 19,59,47,673 Precaution Dose 2,81,88,517 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,32,399 2nd Dose 12,24,69,258 Precaution Dose 3,78,21,953 Precaution Dose 13,30,01,537 Total 2,09,40,48,140

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,01,166. Active cases now constitute 0.23% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.58%. 13,900 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,36,99,435.

13,272 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,15,231 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.21 Cr (88,21,88,283) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.87% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.21%.