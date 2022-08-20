National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 209.40 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 209.40 Cr (2,09,40,48,140) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,78,34,092 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.99 Cr (3,99,22,101) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,413
2nd Dose 1,01,00,868
Precaution Dose 66,15,955
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,33,464
2nd Dose 1,76,88,704
Precaution Dose 1,28,61,388
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,99,22,101
2nd Dose 2,94,71,525
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,15,36,693
2nd Dose 5,19,25,571
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,01,95,227
2nd Dose 51,15,83,746
Precaution Dose 4,75,13,724
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,25,961
2nd Dose 19,59,47,673
Precaution Dose 2,81,88,517
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,32,399
2nd Dose 12,24,69,258
Precaution Dose 3,78,21,953
Precaution Dose 13,30,01,537
Total 2,09,40,48,140

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,01,166. Active cases now constitute 0.23% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.58%. 13,900 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,36,99,435.

 

13,272 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,15,231 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.21 Cr (88,21,88,283) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.87% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.21%.

 

