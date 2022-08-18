India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 208.95 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 208.95 Cr (2,08,95,79,722) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,77,65,601 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.98 Cr (3,98,46,763) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,328 2nd Dose 1,01,00,084 Precaution Dose 65,93,725 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,33,275 2nd Dose 1,76,87,456 Precaution Dose 1,28,16,972 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,98,46,763 2nd Dose 2,93,46,650 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,15,08,462 2nd Dose 5,18,54,238 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,01,35,522 2nd Dose 51,13,51,618 Precaution Dose 4,53,09,532 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,14,172 2nd Dose 19,58,95,343 Precaution Dose 2,71,57,678 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,25,220 2nd Dose 12,24,35,520 Precaution Dose 3,73,54,164 Precaution Dose 12,92,32,071 Total 2,08,95,79,722

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,01,343. Active cases now constitute 0.23% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.58%. 16,251 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,36,70,315.

12,608 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,62,020 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.14 Cr (88,14,18,561) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.20% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.48%.