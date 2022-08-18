National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 208.95 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 208.95 Cr (2,08,95,79,722) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,77,65,601 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.98 Cr (3,98,46,763) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,13,328
2nd Dose 1,01,00,084
Precaution Dose 65,93,725
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,33,275
2nd Dose 1,76,87,456
Precaution Dose 1,28,16,972
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,98,46,763
2nd Dose 2,93,46,650
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,15,08,462
2nd Dose 5,18,54,238
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,01,35,522
2nd Dose 51,13,51,618
Precaution Dose 4,53,09,532
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,38,14,172
2nd Dose 19,58,95,343
Precaution Dose 2,71,57,678
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,25,220
2nd Dose 12,24,35,520
Precaution Dose 3,73,54,164
Precaution Dose 12,92,32,071
Total 2,08,95,79,722

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,01,343. Active cases now constitute 0.23% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.58%. 16,251 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,36,70,315.

 

12,608 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,62,020 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.14 Cr (88,14,18,561) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.20% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.48%.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
