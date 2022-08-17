India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 208.57 Cr

New Delhi:India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 208.57 Cr (2,08,57,15,251) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,77,24,081 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.98 Cr (3,98,04,269) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

1,04,13,219

2nd Dose

1,00,99,464

Precaution Dose

65,76,587

FLWs

1st Dose

1,84,33,087

2nd Dose

1,76,86,428

Precaution Dose

1,27,81,728

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

3,98,04,269

2nd Dose

2,92,41,001

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

6,14,89,319

2nd Dose

5,18,05,713

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

56,00,96,197

2nd Dose

51,11,98,596

Precaution Dose

4,33,17,499

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

20,38,06,648

2nd Dose

19,58,58,894

Precaution Dose

2,62,10,265

Over 60 years

1st Dose

12,75,20,665

2nd Dose

12,24,13,734

Precaution Dose

3,69,61,938

Precaution Dose

12,58,48,017

Total

2,08,57,15,251

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,05,058. Active cases now constitute 0.24% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.57%. 15,220 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,36,54,064.

9,062 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,64,038 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.10 Cr (88,10,56,541) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.38% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.49%.