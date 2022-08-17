India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 208.57 Cr

New Delhi:India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 208.57 Cr (2,08,57,15,251) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,77,24,081 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.98 Cr (3,98,04,269) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
1,04,13,219
2nd Dose
1,00,99,464
Precaution Dose
65,76,587
FLWs
1st Dose
1,84,33,087
2nd Dose
1,76,86,428
Precaution Dose
1,27,81,728
Age Group 12-14 years
1st Dose
3,98,04,269
2nd Dose
2,92,41,001
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
6,14,89,319
2nd Dose
5,18,05,713
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
56,00,96,197
2nd Dose
51,11,98,596
Precaution Dose
4,33,17,499
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
20,38,06,648
2nd Dose
19,58,58,894
Precaution Dose
2,62,10,265
Over 60 years
1st Dose
12,75,20,665
2nd Dose
12,24,13,734
Precaution Dose
3,69,61,938
Precaution Dose
12,58,48,017
Total
2,08,57,15,251
India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,05,058. Active cases now constitute 0.24% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.57%. 15,220 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,36,54,064.
9,062 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,64,038 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.10 Cr (88,10,56,541) cumulative tests.
Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.38% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.49%.