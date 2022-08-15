India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 208.25 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 208.25 Cr (2,08,25,13,831) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,76,48,331 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.97 Cr (3,97,71,556) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
10413076
2nd Dose
10098838
Precaution Dose
6559987
FLWs
1st Dose
18432908
2nd Dose
17685099
Precaution Dose
12744520
Age Group 12-14 years
1st Dose
39771556
2nd Dose
29164297
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
61472371
2nd Dose
51771173
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
560058387
2nd Dose
511048722
Precaution Dose
41723906
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
203799391
2nd Dose
195823625
Precaution Dose
25399575
Over 60 years
1st Dose
127515798
2nd Dose
122391541
Precaution Dose
36639061
Precaution Dose
12,30,67,049
Total
2,08,25,13,831
India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,17,508. Active cases now constitute 0.27% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.54%. 14,238 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,36,23,804.
14,917 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,98,271 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.04 Cr (88,04,80,374) cumulative tests.
Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.65% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 7.52%.