India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 208.25 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 208.25 Cr (2,08,25,13,831) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,76,48,331 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.97 Cr (3,97,71,556) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10413076

2nd Dose

10098838

Precaution Dose

6559987

FLWs

1st Dose

18432908

2nd Dose

17685099

Precaution Dose

12744520

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

39771556

2nd Dose

29164297

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

61472371

2nd Dose

51771173

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

560058387

2nd Dose

511048722

Precaution Dose

41723906

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

203799391

2nd Dose

195823625

Precaution Dose

25399575

Over 60 years

1st Dose

127515798

2nd Dose

122391541

Precaution Dose

36639061

Precaution Dose

12,30,67,049

Total

2,08,25,13,831

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,17,508. Active cases now constitute 0.27% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.54%. 14,238 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,36,23,804.

14,917 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,98,271 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.04 Cr (88,04,80,374) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.65% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 7.52%.