India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 206.88 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 206.88 Cr (2,06,88,49,775) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,74,59,679 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.95 Cr (3,95,81,306) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10412739 2nd Dose 10096247 Precaution Dose 6482489 FLWs 1st Dose 18432175 2nd Dose 17680866 Precaution Dose 12596212 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39581306 2nd Dose 28816863 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61385582 2nd Dose 51564142 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559887543 2nd Dose 510317252 Precaution Dose 35105420 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203761918 2nd Dose 195654217 Precaution Dose 22077781 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127490906 2nd Dose 122278479 Precaution Dose 35227638 Precaution Dose 11,14,89,540 Total 2,06,88,49,775

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,31,807. Active cases now constitute 0.31% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.51%. 16,412 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,35,16,071.

12,751 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,63,855 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.85 Cr (87,85,52,017) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.69% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.50%.