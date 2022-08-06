India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 205.92 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 205.92 Cr (2,05,92,20,794) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,73,35,261 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.94 Cr (3,94,13,983) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10412407 2nd Dose 10093238 Precaution Dose 6428470 FLWs 1st Dose 18431631 2nd Dose 17676520 Precaution Dose 12480171 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39413983 2nd Dose 28570987 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61329558 2nd Dose 51402118 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559737698 2nd Dose 509721439 Precaution Dose 30692983 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203726437 2nd Dose 195488035 Precaution Dose 19743829 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127466783 2nd Dose 122170487 Precaution Dose 34234020 Precaution Dose 10,35,79,473 Total 2,05,92,20,794

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,34,793. Active cases now constitute 0.31% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.50%. 19,928 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,34,65,552.

19,406 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,91,187 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.75 Cr (87,75,51,833) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.63% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.96%.