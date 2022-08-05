National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 205.59 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 205.59 Cr (2,05,59,47,243) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,72,54,426 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.93 Cr (3,93,33,226) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10412324
2nd Dose 10092736
Precaution Dose 6410621
FLWs 1st Dose 18431464
2nd Dose 17675629
Precaution Dose 12438028
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39333226
2nd Dose 28452471
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61302501
2nd Dose 51334209
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559697429
2nd Dose 509541303
Precaution Dose 29224418
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203718906
2nd Dose 195447698
Precaution Dose 18910030
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127461823
2nd Dose 122145228
Precaution Dose 33917199
Precaution Dose 10,09,00,296
Total 2,05,59,47,243

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,35,364. Active cases now constitute 0.31% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.50%. 21,595 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,34,45,624.

 

20,551 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,00,110 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.71 Cr (87,71,60,646) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.64% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.14%.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.