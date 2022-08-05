India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 205.59 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 205.59 Cr (2,05,59,47,243) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,72,54,426 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.93 Cr (3,93,33,226) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10412324 2nd Dose 10092736 Precaution Dose 6410621 FLWs 1st Dose 18431464 2nd Dose 17675629 Precaution Dose 12438028 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39333226 2nd Dose 28452471 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61302501 2nd Dose 51334209 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559697429 2nd Dose 509541303 Precaution Dose 29224418 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203718906 2nd Dose 195447698 Precaution Dose 18910030 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127461823 2nd Dose 122145228 Precaution Dose 33917199 Precaution Dose 10,09,00,296 Total 2,05,59,47,243

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,35,364. Active cases now constitute 0.31% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.50%. 21,595 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,34,45,624.

20,551 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,00,110 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.71 Cr (87,71,60,646) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.64% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.14%.