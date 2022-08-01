National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 204.34 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 204.34 Cr (2,04,34,03,676) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,70,63,240 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.90 Cr (3,90,36,788) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10411752
2nd Dose 10090562
Precaution Dose 6336671
FLWs 1st Dose 18430675
2nd Dose 17671846
Precaution Dose 12256120
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39036788
2nd Dose 27953863
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61199410
2nd Dose 51070760
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559547876
2nd Dose 508859031
Precaution Dose 23613779
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203691845
2nd Dose 195294880
Precaution Dose 15814276
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127443798
2nd Dose 122045377
Precaution Dose 32634367
Precaution Dose 9,06,55,213
Total 2,04,34,03,676

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,43,989. Active cases now constitute 0.33% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.48%. 16,112 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,33,65,890.

 

16,464 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,73,888 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.54 Cr (87,54,81,509) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.80% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 6.01%.

