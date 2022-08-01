India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 204.34 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 204.34 Cr (2,04,34,03,676) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,70,63,240 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.90 Cr (3,90,36,788) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10411752 2nd Dose 10090562 Precaution Dose 6336671 FLWs 1st Dose 18430675 2nd Dose 17671846 Precaution Dose 12256120 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39036788 2nd Dose 27953863 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61199410 2nd Dose 51070760 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559547876 2nd Dose 508859031 Precaution Dose 23613779 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203691845 2nd Dose 195294880 Precaution Dose 15814276 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127443798 2nd Dose 122045377 Precaution Dose 32634367 Precaution Dose 9,06,55,213 Total 2,04,34,03,676

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,43,989. Active cases now constitute 0.33% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.48%. 16,112 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,33,65,890.

16,464 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,73,888 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.54 Cr (87,54,81,509) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.80% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 6.01%.