India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 204.25 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 204.25 Cr (2,04,25,69,509) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,70,50,160 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.90 Cr (3,90,25,191) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10411727 2nd Dose 10090442 Precaution Dose 6326405 FLWs 1st Dose 18430638 2nd Dose 17671600 Precaution Dose 12232865 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39025191 2nd Dose 27933544 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61195423 2nd Dose 51060366 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559537449 2nd Dose 508818122 Precaution Dose 23227539 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203689535 2nd Dose 195285059 Precaution Dose 15599185 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127442557 2nd Dose 122039388 Precaution Dose 32552474 Precaution Dose 8,99,38,468 Total 2,04,25,69,509

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,43,676. Active cases now constitute 0.33% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.48%. 19,336 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,33,49,778.

19,673 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,96,424 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.52 Cr (87,52,07,621) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.88% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.96%.