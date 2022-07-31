National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 204.25 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 204.25 Cr (2,04,25,69,509) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,70,50,160 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.90 Cr (3,90,25,191) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10411727
2nd Dose 10090442
Precaution Dose 6326405
FLWs 1st Dose 18430638
2nd Dose 17671600
Precaution Dose 12232865
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39025191
2nd Dose 27933544
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61195423
2nd Dose 51060366
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559537449
2nd Dose 508818122
Precaution Dose 23227539
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203689535
2nd Dose 195285059
Precaution Dose 15599185
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127442557
2nd Dose 122039388
Precaution Dose 32552474
Precaution Dose 8,99,38,468
Total 2,04,25,69,509

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,43,676. Active cases now constitute 0.33% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image002JZN0.jpg

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.48%. 19,336 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,33,49,778.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image003P5PB.jpg

 

19,673 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004CS2V.jpg

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,96,424 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.52 Cr (87,52,07,621) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.88% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.96%.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image005947U.jpg

