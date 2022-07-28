India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 203.21 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 203.21 Cr (2,03,21,82,347) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,68,70,726 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.87 Cr (3,87,53,472) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10411450 2nd Dose 10088505 Precaution Dose 6243115 FLWs 1st Dose 18430074 2nd Dose 17668032 Precaution Dose 12017373 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 38753472 2nd Dose 27469645 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61094113 2nd Dose 50800166 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559393332 2nd Dose 508221773 Precaution Dose 18800141 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203664056 2nd Dose 195151372 Precaution Dose 13052649 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127425951 2nd Dose 121948896 Precaution Dose 31548232 Precaution Dose 8,16,61,510 Total 2,03,21,82,347

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,46,323. Active cases now constitute 0.33% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.47%. 19,216 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,32,86,787.

20,557 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,96,783 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.40 Cr (87,40,08,037) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.71% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.18%.