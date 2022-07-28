National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 203.21 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 203.21 Cr (2,03,21,82,347) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,68,70,726 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.87 Cr (3,87,53,472) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10411450
2nd Dose 10088505
Precaution Dose 6243115
FLWs 1st Dose 18430074
2nd Dose 17668032
Precaution Dose 12017373
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 38753472
2nd Dose 27469645
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61094113
2nd Dose 50800166
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559393332
2nd Dose 508221773
Precaution Dose 18800141
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203664056
2nd Dose 195151372
Precaution Dose 13052649
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127425951
2nd Dose 121948896
Precaution Dose 31548232
Precaution Dose 8,16,61,510
Total 2,03,21,82,347

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,46,323. Active cases now constitute 0.33% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.47%. 19,216 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,32,86,787.

 

20,557 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,96,783 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.40 Cr (87,40,08,037) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.71% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.18%.

