India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 202.79 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 202.79 Cr (2,02,79,61,722) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,68,10,586 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.86 Cr (3,86,74,262) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10411302 2nd Dose 10087674 Precaution Dose 6219109 FLWs 1st Dose 18429788 2nd Dose 17666785 Precaution Dose 11958818 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 38674262 2nd Dose 27320571 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61068357 2nd Dose 50723244 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559348121 2nd Dose 508014033 Precaution Dose 16910501 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203655603 2nd Dose 195104198 Precaution Dose 11928700 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127420785 2nd Dose 121920445 Precaution Dose 31099426 Precaution Dose 7,81,16,554 Total 2,02,79,61,722

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,45,026. Active cases now constitute 0.33% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.47%. 20,742 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,32,67,571.

18,313 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,25,337 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.36 Cr (87,36,11,254) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.57% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.31%.