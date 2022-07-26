India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 202.50 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 202.50 Cr (2,02,50,57,717) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,67,49,821 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.85 Cr (3,85,97,478) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10411218 2nd Dose 10086920 Precaution Dose 6199396 FLWs 1st Dose 18429580 2nd Dose 17665413 Precaution Dose 11908529 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 38597478 2nd Dose 27210993 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61043195 2nd Dose 50671660 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559307162 2nd Dose 507827011 Precaution Dose 15717551 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203648803 2nd Dose 195059205 Precaution Dose 11158986 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127416102 2nd Dose 121892269 Precaution Dose 30806246 Precaution Dose 7,57,90,708 Total 2,02,50,57,717

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,47,512. Active cases now constitute 0.34% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.47%. 18,159 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,32,46,829.

14,830 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,26,102 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.31 Cr (87,31,85,917) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.53% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.48%.