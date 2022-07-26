National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 202.50 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 202.50 Cr (2,02,50,57,717) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,67,49,821 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.85 Cr (3,85,97,478) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10411218
2nd Dose 10086920
Precaution Dose 6199396
FLWs 1st Dose 18429580
2nd Dose 17665413
Precaution Dose 11908529
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 38597478
2nd Dose 27210993
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61043195
2nd Dose 50671660
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559307162
2nd Dose 507827011
Precaution Dose 15717551
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203648803
2nd Dose 195059205
Precaution Dose 11158986
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127416102
2nd Dose 121892269
Precaution Dose 30806246
Precaution Dose 7,57,90,708
Total 2,02,50,57,717

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,47,512. Active cases now constitute 0.34% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.47%. 18,159 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,32,46,829.

 

14,830 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,26,102 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.31 Cr (87,31,85,917) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.53% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.48%.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.