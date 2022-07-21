India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 200.91 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 200.91 Cr (2,00,91,91,969) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,64,98,391 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.82 Cr (3,82,20,319) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10410641 2nd Dose 10082207 Precaution Dose 6090515 FLWs 1st Dose 18428331 2nd Dose 17656581 Precaution Dose 11633199 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 38220319 2nd Dose 26602139 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 60924883 2nd Dose 50337271 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559039608 2nd Dose 506605213 Precaution Dose 9569637 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203594377 2nd Dose 194735575 Precaution Dose 7039257 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127379127 2nd Dose 121681902 Precaution Dose 29161187 Precaution Dose 6,34,93,795 Total 2,00,91,91,969

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,48,881. Active cases now constitute 0.34% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.46%. 18,294 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,31,50,434.

21,566 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,07,360 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.11 Cr (87,11,60,846) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.51% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.25%.