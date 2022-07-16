India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 199.71 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199.71 Cr (1,99,71,61,438) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,62,86,177 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.79 Cr (3,79,06,419) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,10,235 2nd Dose 1,00,78,887 Precaution Dose 59,98,970 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,27,251 2nd Dose 1,76,50,740 Precaution Dose 1,14,03,738 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,79,06,419 2nd Dose 2,60,53,347 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,08,19,753 2nd Dose 5,00,42,100 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,88,45,434 2nd Dose 50,56,35,952 Precaution Dose 52,49,138 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,35,60,888 2nd Dose 19,45,03,378 Precaution Dose 38,26,893 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,73,54,636 2nd Dose 12,15,36,569 Precaution Dose 2,78,57,110 Precaution Dose 5,43,35,849 Total 1,99,71,61,438

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,40,760. Active cases now constitute 0.32% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.48%. 18,301 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,30,63,651.

20,044 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,17,895 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.90 Cr (86,90,33,063) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.40% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.80%.