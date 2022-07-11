India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 198.88 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.88 Cr (1,98,88,77,537) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,60,96,863 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.74 Cr (3,74,90,962) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,748 2nd Dose 1,00,73,862 Precaution Dose 58,85,760 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,25,955 2nd Dose 1,76,41,356 Precaution Dose 1,09,40,202 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,74,90,962 2nd Dose 2,51,60,906 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,06,99,630 2nd Dose 4,96,00,881 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,86,51,886 2nd Dose 50,42,92,727 Precaution Dose 39,94,964 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,35,26,754 2nd Dose 19,41,77,520 Precaution Dose 30,47,703 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,73,26,558 2nd Dose 12,13,20,776 Precaution Dose 2,62,09,387 Precaution Dose 5,00,78,016 Total 1,98,88,77,537

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,30,713. Active cases now constitute 0.30% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.50%. 14,629 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,29,83,162.

16,678 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,78,266 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.68 Cr (86,68,88,980) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.18% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.99%.