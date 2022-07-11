National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 198.88 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.88 Cr (1,98,88,77,537) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,60,96,863 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.74 Cr (3,74,90,962) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,748
2nd Dose 1,00,73,862
Precaution Dose 58,85,760
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,25,955
2nd Dose 1,76,41,356
Precaution Dose 1,09,40,202
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,74,90,962
2nd Dose 2,51,60,906
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,06,99,630
2nd Dose 4,96,00,881
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,86,51,886
2nd Dose 50,42,92,727
Precaution Dose 39,94,964
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,35,26,754
2nd Dose 19,41,77,520
Precaution Dose 30,47,703
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,73,26,558
2nd Dose 12,13,20,776
Precaution Dose 2,62,09,387
Precaution Dose 5,00,78,016
Total 1,98,88,77,537

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,30,713. Active cases now constitute 0.30% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.50%. 14,629 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,29,83,162.

16,678 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,78,266 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.68 Cr (86,68,88,980) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.18% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.99%.

Odisha Diary bureau
