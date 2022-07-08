National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 198.51 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.51 Cr (1,98,51,77,962) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,59,95,556 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.72 Cr (3,72,96,754) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

 

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,413
2nd Dose 1,00,70,449
Precaution Dose 58,17,558
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,25,191
2nd Dose 1,76,34,698
Precaution Dose 1,07,16,428
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,72,96,754
2nd Dose 2,47,85,475
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,06,38,098
2nd Dose 4,94,28,712
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,84,99,598
2nd Dose 50,33,99,564
Precaution Dose 36,91,925
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,88,077
2nd Dose 19,39,09,277
Precaution Dose 29,23,347
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,99,188
2nd Dose 12,11,43,560
Precaution Dose 2,56,00,650
Precaution Dose 4,87,49,908
Total 1,98,51,77,962

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,22,335. Active cases now constitute 0.28% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.51%. 15,899 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,29,37,876.

18,815 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,79,470 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.57 Cr (86,57,23,159) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.09% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.96%.

