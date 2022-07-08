India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 198.51 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.51 Cr (1,98,51,77,962) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,59,95,556 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.72 Cr (3,72,96,754) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include: