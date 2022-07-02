National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 197.84 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.84 Cr (1,97,84,80,015) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,57,98,020 sessions.

 

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.68 Cr (3,68,29,621) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,062
2nd Dose 1,00,66,992
Precaution Dose 57,27,435
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,24,280
2nd Dose 1,76,28,543
Precaution Dose 1,03,73,513
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,68,29,621
2nd Dose 2,37,81,477
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,04,90,350
2nd Dose 4,89,46,846
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,83,21,812
2nd Dose 50,19,67,230
Precaution Dose 30,75,791
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,58,642
2nd Dose 19,35,90,935
Precaution Dose 26,29,017
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,72,456
2nd Dose 12,09,26,388
Precaution Dose 2,45,59,625
Precaution Dose 4,63,65,381
Total 1,97,84,80,015

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,09,568. Active cases now constitute 0.25% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.54%. 14,684 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,28,51,590.

 

17,092 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,12,570 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.32 Cr (86,32,90,209) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.56% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.14%.

 

