India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 197.84 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.84 Cr (1,97,84,80,015) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,57,98,020 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.68 Cr (3,68,29,621) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,062 2nd Dose 1,00,66,992 Precaution Dose 57,27,435 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,24,280 2nd Dose 1,76,28,543 Precaution Dose 1,03,73,513 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,68,29,621 2nd Dose 2,37,81,477 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,04,90,350 2nd Dose 4,89,46,846 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,83,21,812 2nd Dose 50,19,67,230 Precaution Dose 30,75,791 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,58,642 2nd Dose 19,35,90,935 Precaution Dose 26,29,017 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,72,456 2nd Dose 12,09,26,388 Precaution Dose 2,45,59,625 Precaution Dose 4,63,65,381 Total 1,97,84,80,015

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,09,568. Active cases now constitute 0.25% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.54%. 14,684 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,28,51,590.

17,092 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,12,570 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.32 Cr (86,32,90,209) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.56% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.14%.