India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 197.61 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.61 Cr (1,97,61,91,554) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,57,19,005 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.66 Cr (3,66,66,548) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,940 2nd Dose 1,00,65,670 Precaution Dose 56,98,268 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,23,903 2nd Dose 1,76,26,198 Precaution Dose 1,02,61,333 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,66,66,548 2nd Dose 2,34,21,049 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,04,32,621 2nd Dose 4,87,75,997 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,82,52,205 2nd Dose 50,13,99,508 Precaution Dose 29,16,874 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,46,086 2nd Dose 19,34,61,532 Precaution Dose 25,54,148 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,58,069 2nd Dose 12,08,35,500 Precaution Dose 2,42,87,105 Precaution Dose 4,57,17,728 Total 1,97,61,91,554

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,04,555. Active cases now constitute 0.24% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.55%. 13,827 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,28,22,493.

18,819 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,52,430 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.23 Cr (86,23,75,489) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.72% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.16%.