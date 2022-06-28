National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 197.31 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.31 Cr (1,97,31,43,196) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,56,30,111 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.64 Cr (3,64,58,204) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,799
2nd Dose 1,00,62,793
Precaution Dose 56,54,058
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,23,438
2nd Dose 1,76,22,829
Precaution Dose 1,00,88,287
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,64,58,204
2nd Dose 2,29,25,965
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,03,58,595
2nd Dose 4,85,54,875
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,81,70,414
2nd Dose 50,06,89,143
Precaution Dose 27,62,110
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,33,447
2nd Dose 19,32,99,418
Precaution Dose 24,74,671
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,42,917
2nd Dose 12,07,21,650
Precaution Dose 2,37,91,583
Precaution Dose 4,47,70,709
Total 1,97,31,43,196

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 96,700. Active cases now constitute 0.22% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.57%. 9,486 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,27,97,092.

 

11,793 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,73,717 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.14 Cr (86,14,89,400) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.36% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.49%.

