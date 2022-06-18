India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 196 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 196 Cr (1,96,00,42,768) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,52,66,330 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.56 Cr (3,56,40,133) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,170 2nd Dose 1,00,54,981 Precaution Dose 55,03,962 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,21,670 2nd Dose 1,76,09,614 Precaution Dose 95,24,511 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,56,40,133 2nd Dose 2,07,80,248 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,00,54,228 2nd Dose 4,76,06,177 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,78,49,391 2nd Dose 49,73,11,329 Precaution Dose 18,83,799 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,33,78,324 2nd Dose 19,25,29,783 Precaution Dose 20,25,740 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,98,478 2nd Dose 12,01,96,321 Precaution Dose 2,20,65,909 Precaution Dose 4,10,03,921 Total 1,96,00,42,768

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 68,108. Active cases now constitute 0.16% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.63%. 8,148 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,90,845.

13,216 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,84,924 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.73 Cr (85,73,95,276) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.47% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.73%.