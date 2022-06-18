National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 196 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 196 Cr (1,96,00,42,768) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,52,66,330 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.56 Cr (3,56,40,133) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,170
2nd Dose 1,00,54,981
Precaution Dose 55,03,962
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,21,670
2nd Dose 1,76,09,614
Precaution Dose 95,24,511
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,56,40,133
2nd Dose 2,07,80,248
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,00,54,228
2nd Dose 4,76,06,177
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,78,49,391
2nd Dose 49,73,11,329
Precaution Dose 18,83,799
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,33,78,324
2nd Dose 19,25,29,783
Precaution Dose 20,25,740
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,98,478
2nd Dose 12,01,96,321
Precaution Dose 2,20,65,909
Precaution Dose 4,10,03,921
Total 1,96,00,42,768

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 68,108. Active cases now constitute 0.16% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.63%. 8,148 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,90,845.

 

13,216 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,84,924 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.73 Cr (85,73,95,276) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.47% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.73%.

 

