National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 196.94 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 196.94 Cr (1,96,94,40,932) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,55,36,802 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.62 Cr (3,62,20,781) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,628
2nd Dose 1,00,60,891
Precaution Dose 56,11,589
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,22,906
2nd Dose 1,76,19,383
Precaution Dose 99,40,140
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,62,20,781
2nd Dose 2,23,36,175
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,02,72,529
2nd Dose 4,82,78,560
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,80,69,125
2nd Dose 49,98,02,380
Precaution Dose 24,07,273
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,14,801
2nd Dose 19,30,99,268
Precaution Dose 22,93,280
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,28,781
2nd Dose 12,05,89,141
Precaution Dose 2,33,65,301
Precaution Dose 4,36,17,583
Total 1,96,94,40,932

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 91,779. Active cases now constitute 0.21% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.58%. 12,425 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,27,61,481.

 

15,940 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,63,103 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.02 Cr (86,02,58,139) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.30% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.39%.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.