India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 196.94 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 196.94 Cr (1,96,94,40,932) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,55,36,802 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.62 Cr (3,62,20,781) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,628 2nd Dose 1,00,60,891 Precaution Dose 56,11,589 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,22,906 2nd Dose 1,76,19,383 Precaution Dose 99,40,140 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,62,20,781 2nd Dose 2,23,36,175 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,02,72,529 2nd Dose 4,82,78,560 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,80,69,125 2nd Dose 49,98,02,380 Precaution Dose 24,07,273 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,14,801 2nd Dose 19,30,99,268 Precaution Dose 22,93,280 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,28,781 2nd Dose 12,05,89,141 Precaution Dose 2,33,65,301 Precaution Dose 4,36,17,583 Total 1,96,94,40,932

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 91,779. Active cases now constitute 0.21% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.58%. 12,425 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,27,61,481.

15,940 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,63,103 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.02 Cr (86,02,58,139) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.30% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.39%.