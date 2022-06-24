National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 196.77 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 196.77 Cr (1,96,77,33,217) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,54,91,739 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.61 Cr (3,61,10,152) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,560
2nd Dose 1,00,59,858
Precaution Dose 55,92,724
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,22,707
2nd Dose 1,76,17,764
Precaution Dose 98,60,147
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,61,10,152
2nd Dose 2,20,43,359
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,02,28,410
2nd Dose 4,81,52,150
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,80,26,045
2nd Dose 49,93,71,367
Precaution Dose 22,98,086
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,07,175
2nd Dose 19,29,99,021
Precaution Dose 22,37,870
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,22,912
2nd Dose 12,05,22,287
Precaution Dose 2,31,52,623
Precaution Dose 4,31,41,450
Total 1,96,77,33,217

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 88,284. Active cases now constitute 0.20% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.59%. 13,029 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,27,49,056.

 

17,336 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,01,649 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.98 Cr (85,98,95,036) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.07% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.32%.

