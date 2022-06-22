India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 196.45 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 196.45 Cr (1,96,45,99,906) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,54,02,207 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.58 Cr (3,58,99,199) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,399 2nd Dose 1,00,57,544 Precaution Dose 55,56,128 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,22,351 2nd Dose 1,76,14,066 Precaution Dose 97,23,549 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,58,99,199 2nd Dose 2,15,19,734 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,01,60,299 2nd Dose 4,79,37,456 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,79,54,953 2nd Dose 49,85,53,296 Precaution Dose 21,55,538 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,33,95,441 2nd Dose 19,28,09,837 Precaution Dose 21,62,534 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,13,654 2nd Dose 12,03,90,565 Precaution Dose 2,26,65,363 Precaution Dose 4,22,63,112 Total 1,96,45,99,906

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 81,687. Active cases now constitute 0.19% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.60%. 9,862 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,27,25,055.

12,249 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,10,623 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.88 Cr (85,88,36,977) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.90% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.94%.