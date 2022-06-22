National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 196.45 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 196.45 Cr (1,96,45,99,906) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,54,02,207 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.58 Cr (3,58,99,199) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,399
2nd Dose 1,00,57,544
Precaution Dose 55,56,128
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,22,351
2nd Dose 1,76,14,066
Precaution Dose 97,23,549
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,58,99,199
2nd Dose 2,15,19,734
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,01,60,299
2nd Dose 4,79,37,456
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,79,54,953
2nd Dose 49,85,53,296
Precaution Dose 21,55,538
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,33,95,441
2nd Dose 19,28,09,837
Precaution Dose 21,62,534
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,13,654
2nd Dose 12,03,90,565
Precaution Dose 2,26,65,363
Precaution Dose 4,22,63,112
Total 1,96,45,99,906

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 81,687. Active cases now constitute 0.19% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.60%. 9,862 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,27,25,055.

 

12,249 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,10,623 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.88 Cr (85,88,36,977) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.90% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.94%.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.