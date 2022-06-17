India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 195.84 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 195.84 Cr (1,95,84,03,471) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,52,19,258 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.55 Cr (3,55,35,122) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,105 2nd Dose 1,00,54,119 Precaution Dose 54,85,219 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,21,416 2nd Dose 1,76,08,144 Precaution Dose 94,55,174 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,55,35,122 2nd Dose 2,05,09,617 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,00,15,573 2nd Dose 4,74,73,183 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,78,09,521 2nd Dose 49,68,63,825 Precaution Dose 17,97,271 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,33,72,120 2nd Dose 19,24,30,998 Precaution Dose 19,82,335 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,93,226 2nd Dose 12,01,23,664 Precaution Dose 2,18,64,839 Precaution Dose 4,05,84,838 Total 1,95,84,03,471

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 63,063. Active cases now constitute 0.15% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.64%. 7,985 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,82,697.

12,847 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,19,903 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.69 Cr (85,69,10,352) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.41% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.47%.

