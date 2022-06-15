India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 195.50 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 195.50 Cr (1,95,50,87,271) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,51,27,455 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.53 Cr (3,53,38,654) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,923 2nd Dose 1,00,52,120 Precaution Dose 54,44,586 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,21,011 2nd Dose 1,76,04,916 Precaution Dose 93,12,291 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,53,38,654 2nd Dose 1,99,76,214 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,99,40,200 2nd Dose 4,72,35,257 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,77,26,544 2nd Dose 49,59,63,394 Precaution Dose 16,62,301 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,33,57,943 2nd Dose 19,22,30,323 Precaution Dose 19,00,681 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,80,902 2nd Dose 11,99,81,067 Precaution Dose 2,13,50,944 Precaution Dose 3,96,70,803 Total 1,95,50,87,271

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 53,637. Active cases now constitute 0.12% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.66%. 5,718 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,67,088.

8,822 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,40,278 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.58 Cr (85,58,71,030) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.35% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.00%.