India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 195.35 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 195.35 Cr (1,95,35,70,360) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,50,79,283 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.52 Cr (3,52,45,234) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

1,04,07,856

2nd Dose

1,00,51,278

Precaution Dose

54,28,444

FLWs

1st Dose

1,84,20,877

2nd Dose

1,76,03,428

Precaution Dose

92,63,066

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

3,52,45,234

2nd Dose

1,97,20,704

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

5,99,04,925

2nd Dose

4,71,15,299

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

55,76,90,388

2nd Dose

49,55,27,099

Precaution Dose

16,04,137

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

20,33,51,704

2nd Dose

19,21,33,694

Precaution Dose

18,65,658

Over 60 years

1st Dose

12,71,75,680

2nd Dose

11,99,15,033

Precaution Dose

2,11,45,856

Precaution Dose

3,93,07,161

Total

1,95,35,70,360

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 50,548. Active cases now constitute 0.12% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.67%. 4,035 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,61,370.

6,594 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,21,873 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.54 Cr (85,54,30,752) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.32% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.05%.