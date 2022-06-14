India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 195.35 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 195.35 Cr (1,95,35,70,360) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,50,79,283 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.52 Cr (3,52,45,234) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
1,04,07,856
2nd Dose
1,00,51,278
Precaution Dose
54,28,444
FLWs
1st Dose
1,84,20,877
2nd Dose
1,76,03,428
Precaution Dose
92,63,066
Age Group 12-14 years
1st Dose
3,52,45,234
2nd Dose
1,97,20,704
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
5,99,04,925
2nd Dose
4,71,15,299
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
55,76,90,388
2nd Dose
49,55,27,099
Precaution Dose
16,04,137
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
20,33,51,704
2nd Dose
19,21,33,694
Precaution Dose
18,65,658
Over 60 years
1st Dose
12,71,75,680
2nd Dose
11,99,15,033
Precaution Dose
2,11,45,856
Precaution Dose
3,93,07,161
Total
1,95,35,70,360
India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 50,548. Active cases now constitute 0.12% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.67%. 4,035 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,61,370.
6,594 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,21,873 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.54 Cr (85,54,30,752) cumulative tests.
Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.32% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.05%.