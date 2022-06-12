India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 195.07 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 195.07 Cr (1,95,07,08,541) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,50,27,810sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.51 Cr (3,51,25,475) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,629 2nd Dose 1,00,47,849 Precaution Dose 53,94,599 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,20,530 2nd Dose 1,75,97,387 Precaution Dose 91,75,776 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,51,25,475 2nd Dose 1,93,93,200 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,98,50,178 2nd Dose 4,69,54,612 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,75,74,594 2nd Dose 49,45,34,653 Precaution Dose 15,02,570 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,33,20,935 2nd Dose 19,18,43,932 Precaution Dose 18,05,805 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,50,503 2nd Dose 11,97,18,742 Precaution Dose 2,08,89,572 Precaution Dose 3,87,68,322 Total 1,95,07,08,541

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at44,513.Active cases now constitute 0.10% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.68%. 4,435patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,52,743.

8,582new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,16,179COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.48Cr (85,48,59,461) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.02% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.71%.