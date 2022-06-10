India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 194.76 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 194.76 Cr (1,94,76,42,992) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,49,36,054 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.49 Cr (3,49,17,732) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,512 2nd Dose 1,00,46,444 Precaution Dose 53,64,614 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,20,289 2nd Dose 1,75,94,513 Precaution Dose 90,96,477 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,49,17,732 2nd Dose 1,88,71,349 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,97,72,453 2nd Dose 4,67,26,172 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,74,97,921 2nd Dose 49,36,35,305 Precaution Dose 13,40,312 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,33,08,961 2nd Dose 19,16,44,537 Precaution Dose 17,11,553 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,38,362 2nd Dose 11,95,79,805 Precaution Dose 2,05,68,681 Precaution Dose 3,80,81,637 Total 1,94,76,42,992

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 36,267. Active cases now constitute 0.08% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.70%. 3,791 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,44,092.

7,584 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,35,050 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.41 Cr (85,41,98,288) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.50% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.26%.