India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 194.76 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 194.76 Cr (1,94,76,42,992) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,49,36,054 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.49 Cr (3,49,17,732) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,512
2nd Dose 1,00,46,444
Precaution Dose 53,64,614
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,20,289
2nd Dose 1,75,94,513
Precaution Dose 90,96,477
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,49,17,732
2nd Dose 1,88,71,349
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,97,72,453
2nd Dose 4,67,26,172
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,74,97,921
2nd Dose 49,36,35,305
Precaution Dose 13,40,312
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,33,08,961
2nd Dose 19,16,44,537
Precaution Dose 17,11,553
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,38,362
2nd Dose 11,95,79,805
Precaution Dose 2,05,68,681
Precaution Dose 3,80,81,637
Total 1,94,76,42,992

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 36,267. Active cases now constitute 0.08% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.70%. 3,791 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,44,092.

 

7,584 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,35,050 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.41 Cr (85,41,98,288) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.50% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.26%.

 

