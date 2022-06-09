India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 194.59 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 194.59 Cr (1,94,59,81,691) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,48,87,047 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.47 Cr (3,47,98,758) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
1,04,07,457
2nd Dose
1,00,45,761
Precaution Dose
53,48,778
FLWs
1st Dose
1,84,20,174
2nd Dose
1,75,93,257
Precaution Dose
90,53,309
Age Group 12-14 years
1st Dose
3,47,98,758
2nd Dose
1,85,94,803
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
5,97,25,601
2nd Dose
4,65,92,856
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
55,74,55,350
2nd Dose
49,31,45,481
Precaution Dose
12,78,662
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
20,33,02,115
2nd Dose
19,15,37,321
Precaution Dose
16,68,822
Over 60 years
1st Dose
12,71,32,315
2nd Dose
11,95,03,724
Precaution Dose
2,03,77,147
Precaution Dose
3,77,26,718
Total
1,94,59,81,691
India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 32,498. Active cases now constitute 0.08% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 3,591 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,40,301.
7,240 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,40,615 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.38 Cr (85,38,63,238) cumulative tests.
Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.31% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.13%.