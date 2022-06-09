India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 194.59 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 194.59 Cr (1,94,59,81,691) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,48,87,047 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.47 Cr (3,47,98,758) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

1,04,07,457

2nd Dose

1,00,45,761

Precaution Dose

53,48,778

FLWs

1st Dose

1,84,20,174

2nd Dose

1,75,93,257

Precaution Dose

90,53,309

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

3,47,98,758

2nd Dose

1,85,94,803

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

5,97,25,601

2nd Dose

4,65,92,856

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

55,74,55,350

2nd Dose

49,31,45,481

Precaution Dose

12,78,662

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

20,33,02,115

2nd Dose

19,15,37,321

Precaution Dose

16,68,822

Over 60 years

1st Dose

12,71,32,315

2nd Dose

11,95,03,724

Precaution Dose

2,03,77,147

Precaution Dose

3,77,26,718

Total

1,94,59,81,691

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 32,498. Active cases now constitute 0.08% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 3,591 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,40,301.

7,240 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,40,615 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.38 Cr (85,38,63,238) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.31% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.13%.