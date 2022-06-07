India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 194.27 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 194.27 Cr (1,94,27,16,543) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,47,93,056 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.45 Cr (3,45,58,366) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,336 2nd Dose 1,00,44,342 Precaution Dose 53,15,737 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,19,915 2nd Dose 1,75,90,917 Precaution Dose 89,64,677 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,45,58,366 2nd Dose 1,79,69,120 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,96,49,519 2nd Dose 4,63,46,970 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,73,73,611 2nd Dose 49,22,54,930 Precaution Dose 11,68,674 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,89,319 2nd Dose 19,13,42,058 Precaution Dose 15,90,120 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,21,676 2nd Dose 11,93,69,083 Precaution Dose 1,99,40,173 Precaution Dose 3,69,79,381 Total 1,94,27,16,543

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 26,976. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%. 2,513 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,33,365.

3,714 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,07,716 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.32 Cr (85,32,09,262) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.97% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.21%.