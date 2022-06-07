National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 194.27 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 194.27 Cr (1,94,27,16,543) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,47,93,056 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.45 Cr (3,45,58,366) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,336
2nd Dose 1,00,44,342
Precaution Dose 53,15,737
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,19,915
2nd Dose 1,75,90,917
Precaution Dose 89,64,677
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,45,58,366
2nd Dose 1,79,69,120
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,96,49,519
2nd Dose 4,63,46,970
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,73,73,611
2nd Dose 49,22,54,930
Precaution Dose 11,68,674
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,89,319
2nd Dose 19,13,42,058
Precaution Dose 15,90,120
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,21,676
2nd Dose 11,93,69,083
Precaution Dose 1,99,40,173
Precaution Dose 3,69,79,381
Total 1,94,27,16,543

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 26,976. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%. 2,513 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,33,365.

 

3,714 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,07,716 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.32 Cr (85,32,09,262) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.97% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.21%.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.