National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 194.12 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 194.12 Cr (1,94,12,87,000) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,47,70,416 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.44 Cr (3,44,48,902) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,267
2nd Dose 1,00,43,570
Precaution Dose 52,99,448
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,19,783
2nd Dose 1,75,89,900
Precaution Dose 89,24,143
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,44,48,902
2nd Dose 1,76,98,344
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,96,13,584
2nd Dose 4,62,41,177
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,73,35,343
2nd Dose 49,18,60,137
Precaution Dose 11,21,453
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,82,933
2nd Dose 19,12,56,269
Precaution Dose 15,56,238
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,16,130
2nd Dose 11,93,10,756
Precaution Dose 1,97,61,623
Precaution Dose 3,66,62,905
Total 1,94,12,87,000

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 25,782. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%. 2,779 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,30,852.

 

4,518 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,78,059 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.29 Cr (85,29,01,546) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.91% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.62%.

