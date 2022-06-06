India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 194.12 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 194.12 Cr (1,94,12,87,000) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,47,70,416 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.44 Cr (3,44,48,902) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,267 2nd Dose 1,00,43,570 Precaution Dose 52,99,448 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,19,783 2nd Dose 1,75,89,900 Precaution Dose 89,24,143 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,44,48,902 2nd Dose 1,76,98,344 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,96,13,584 2nd Dose 4,62,41,177 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,73,35,343 2nd Dose 49,18,60,137 Precaution Dose 11,21,453 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,82,933 2nd Dose 19,12,56,269 Precaution Dose 15,56,238 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,16,130 2nd Dose 11,93,10,756 Precaution Dose 1,97,61,623 Precaution Dose 3,66,62,905 Total 1,94,12,87,000

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 25,782. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%. 2,779 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,30,852.

4,518 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,78,059 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.29 Cr (85,29,01,546) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.91% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.62%.