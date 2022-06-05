India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 194.09 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 194.09 Cr (1,94,09,46,157) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,47,42,189 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.44 Cr (3,44,23,443) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,260 2nd Dose 1,00,43,445 Precaution Dose 52,97,603 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,19,772 2nd Dose 1,75,89,730 Precaution Dose 89,18,650 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,44,23,443 2nd Dose 1,76,43,628 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,96,03,983 2nd Dose 4,62,09,095 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,73,28,605 2nd Dose 49,17,57,809 Precaution Dose 10,95,045 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,81,633 2nd Dose 19,12,34,745 Precaution Dose 15,42,073 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,14,866 2nd Dose 11,92,96,149 Precaution Dose 1,97,38,623 Precaution Dose 3,65,91,994 Total 1,94,09,46,157

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 24,052. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%. 2,619 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,28,073.

4,270 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,13,699 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.26 Cr (85,26,23,487) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.84% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.03%.