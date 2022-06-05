National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 194.09 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 194.09 Cr (1,94,09,46,157) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,47,42,189 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.44 Cr (3,44,23,443) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

 

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,260
2nd Dose 1,00,43,445
Precaution Dose 52,97,603
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,19,772
2nd Dose 1,75,89,730
Precaution Dose 89,18,650
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,44,23,443
2nd Dose 1,76,43,628
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,96,03,983
2nd Dose 4,62,09,095
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,73,28,605
2nd Dose 49,17,57,809
Precaution Dose 10,95,045
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,81,633
2nd Dose 19,12,34,745
Precaution Dose 15,42,073
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,14,866
2nd Dose 11,92,96,149
Precaution Dose 1,97,38,623
Precaution Dose 3,65,91,994
Total 1,94,09,46,157

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 24,052. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%. 2,619 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,28,073.

4,270 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,13,699 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.26 Cr (85,26,23,487) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.84% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.03%.

