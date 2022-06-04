India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 193.96 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 193.96 Cr (1,93,96,47,071) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,47,05,065 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.43 Cr (3,43,23,522) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,223 2nd Dose 1,00,42,723 Precaution Dose 52,83,019 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,19,662 2nd Dose 1,75,88,656 Precaution Dose 88,80,226 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,43,23,522 2nd Dose 1,74,07,846 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,95,77,787 2nd Dose 4,61,14,291 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,72,93,922 2nd Dose 49,14,16,143 Precaution Dose 10,20,313 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,75,360 2nd Dose 19,11,58,688 Precaution Dose 15,00,725 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,09,501 2nd Dose 11,92,44,984 Precaution Dose 1,95,82,480 Precaution Dose 3,62,66,763 Total 1,93,96,47,071

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 22,416. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%. 2,697 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,25,454.

3,962 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,45,814 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.22 Cr (85,22,09,788) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.77% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.89%.