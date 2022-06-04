National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 193.96 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 193.96 Cr (1,93,96,47,071) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,47,05,065 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.43 Cr (3,43,23,522) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,223
2nd Dose 1,00,42,723
Precaution Dose 52,83,019
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,19,662
2nd Dose 1,75,88,656
Precaution Dose 88,80,226
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,43,23,522
2nd Dose 1,74,07,846
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,95,77,787
2nd Dose 4,61,14,291
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,72,93,922
2nd Dose 49,14,16,143
Precaution Dose 10,20,313
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,75,360
2nd Dose 19,11,58,688
Precaution Dose 15,00,725
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,09,501
2nd Dose 11,92,44,984
Precaution Dose 1,95,82,480
Precaution Dose 3,62,66,763
Total 1,93,96,47,071

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 22,416. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%. 2,697 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,25,454.

 

3,962 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,45,814 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.22 Cr (85,22,09,788) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.77% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.89%.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.