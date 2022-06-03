National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 193.83 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 193.83 Cr (1,93,83,72,365) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,46,63,629 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.42 Cr (3,42,27,853) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,176
2nd Dose 1,00,42,015
Precaution Dose 52,68,465
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,19,549
2nd Dose 1,75,87,615
Precaution Dose 88,41,461
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,42,27,853
2nd Dose 1,71,57,137
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,95,51,915
2nd Dose 4,60,19,813
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,72,61,695
2nd Dose 49,10,62,169
Precaution Dose 9,75,368
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,70,633
2nd Dose 19,10,81,619
Precaution Dose 14,71,297
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,05,294
2nd Dose 11,91,93,349
Precaution Dose 1,94,27,942
Precaution Dose 3,59,84,533
Total 1,93,83,72,365

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 21,177. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,363 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,22,757.

 

4,041 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,25,379 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.17 Cr (85,17,63,974) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.73% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.95%.

