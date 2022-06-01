India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 193.57 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 193.57 Cr (1,93,57,20,807) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,45,81,371 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.40 Cr (3,40,10,748) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

1,04,07,040

2nd Dose

1,00,40,687

Precaution Dose

52,39,761

FLWs

1st Dose

1,84,19,334

2nd Dose

1,75,85,232

Precaution Dose

87,66,962

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

3,40,10,748

2nd Dose

1,65,98,990

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

5,95,03,617

2nd Dose

4,58,27,863

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

55,71,87,004

2nd Dose

49,03,90,385

Precaution Dose

9,10,166

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

20,32,56,710

2nd Dose

19,09,32,809

Precaution Dose

14,24,415

Over 60 years

1st Dose

12,70,94,743

2nd Dose

11,90,92,352

Precaution Dose

1,90,31,989

Precaution Dose

3,53,73,293

Total

1,93,57,20,807

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 18,386. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,236 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,17,810.

2,745 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,55,314 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.08 Cr (85,08,96,606) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.63% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.60%.