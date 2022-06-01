India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 193.57 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 193.57 Cr (1,93,57,20,807) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,45,81,371 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.40 Cr (3,40,10,748) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
1,04,07,040
2nd Dose
1,00,40,687
Precaution Dose
52,39,761
FLWs
1st Dose
1,84,19,334
2nd Dose
1,75,85,232
Precaution Dose
87,66,962
Age Group 12-14 years
1st Dose
3,40,10,748
2nd Dose
1,65,98,990
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
5,95,03,617
2nd Dose
4,58,27,863
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
55,71,87,004
2nd Dose
49,03,90,385
Precaution Dose
9,10,166
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
20,32,56,710
2nd Dose
19,09,32,809
Precaution Dose
14,24,415
Over 60 years
1st Dose
12,70,94,743
2nd Dose
11,90,92,352
Precaution Dose
1,90,31,989
Precaution Dose
3,53,73,293
Total
1,93,57,20,807
India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 18,386. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,236 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,17,810.
2,745 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,55,314 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.08 Cr (85,08,96,606) cumulative tests.
Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.63% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.60%.