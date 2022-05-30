India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 193.31 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 193.31 Cr (1,93,31,57,352) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,45,16,503 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.38 Cr (3,38,07,441) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,906 2nd Dose 1,00,39,413 Precaution Dose 52,08,077 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,18,963 2nd Dose 1,75,83,011 Precaution Dose 86,59,650 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,38,07,441 2nd Dose 1,60,92,782 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,94,38,903 2nd Dose 4,56,18,932 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,71,12,451 2nd Dose 48,97,57,417 Precaution Dose 8,44,591 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,43,126 2nd Dose 19,07,93,200 Precaution Dose 13,77,014 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,85,349 2nd Dose 11,89,97,429 Precaution Dose 1,86,72,697 Precaution Dose 3,47,62,029 Total 1,93,31,57,352

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 17,698. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,070 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,13,440.

2,706 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,78,267 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85 Cr (85,00,77,409) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.58% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.97%.

